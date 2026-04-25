CG Board Result 2026 date: DigiLocker drops update on Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th result — ‘Coming Soon’

CG Board Result 2026 date: The CGBSE is expected to announce the 10th and 12th results for 2026 soon. Students can check results via DigiLocker, SMS, or the official website, cg.results.nic.in.

Fareha Naaz
Updated25 Apr 2026, 08:53 AM IST
CGBSE is set to release the 10th and 12th results 2026 soon at cg.results.nic.in.
CGBSE is set to release the 10th and 12th results 2026 soon at cg.results.nic.in.

CG Board Result 2026 date: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is set to declare the CGBSE 10th and 12th result anytime soon. DigiLocker's official website dropped an update about the most awaited results.

CG Board Result 2026 date

It states, ‘Class 10th and 12th result - 2026 Coming Soon.’ Although, no official date and time of result announcement has been released yet, but as per trends of previous updates on other state board results, the results come out within a day or two after the DigiLocker website says ‘Coming Soon.’

This implies that CGBSE Result is likely on 25 or 26 April and latest by 27 April. Last year, CGBSE result was declared on 7 May at 3:00 pm. But this year, the education board is expected to announce the CGBSE 10th and 12th Result 2026 anytime soon this week in April 2026. Students can also check results through SMS, DigiLocker App and website.

Also Read | UK Board Result 2026 Live: UBSE 10th, 12th marksheet release today

CGBSE Result 2026: Websites to check Class 12, 10 result

As soon CG Board activates link, students can check their result at any of the following websites:

  • cg.results.nic.in
  • results.digilocker.gov.in

CG Board Result 2026: How to check Class 10, 12 scorecard online

Students should follow the below-mentioned steps to check CGBSE Class 12 and 10 Result 2026:

Step 1: Visit the CG board's website at cg.results.nic.in or cgbse.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on “HIGH SCHOOL(10th) MAIN EXAMINATION RESULTS - 2026” or “HIGHER SECONDARY (12th) MAIN EXAMINATION RESULTS - 2026” link.

Step 3: Enter your roll number, security code and click on the submit.

Step 4: The CGBSE high school/higher secondary result will appear on the screen. Save and download result, take a printout and keep a hard copy of the same for future use.

Also Read | CUET PG Result 2026 highlights: Results declared at exams.nta.nic.in

CG Board Result 2026: How to check result via SMS?

Students can also check their CG Board 10th and 12th result 2026 via SMS.

Students need to

Step 1: Open the SMS application

Step 2: Type CG10 [Roll Number] for Class 10 and CG12 [Roll Number] for Class 12

Step 3: Send it to 56263

Step 4: The education board will send the scorecard on the same mobile number.

What is the passing criteria?

Students must score at least 33% marks in each subject to qualify CGBSE 10th and 12th, as per the guidelines prescribed by the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education.

Over 6 lakh students await results

Over 6 lakh students, who appeared for the Chhattisgarh board exams, are eagerly waiting for the result.

Also Read | UP Board 12th Result 2026 Highlights: Results declared; check at upmsp.nic.in

Details to check in the scorecard

  • Student's name
  • Roll Number
  • Enrollment Number
  • Father’s & Mother’s Name
  • Date of Birth
  • Name of the School
  • School Code
  • Marks scored (In Theory & Practical/Internal Assessment)
  • Total Score
  • Percentage
  • Status of Result

About the Author

Fareha Naaz

Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. She covers a diverse range of topics, including national news, education, entertainment, lifestyle trends science, global health and international news.<br><br> With a background in Economics and Education, she focuses on providing insightful, thoroughly researched coverage that bridges the gap between breaking news and in-depth analysis. In addition to breaking copies, legal and political news, her reporting blends editorial rigour with search-driven storytelling. With a keen eye-on-global events, she provides insightful coverage on latest developments. Her reporting combines editorial rigour with in-depth coverage and search-driven storytelling provide valuable insight and context to readers, ensuring accuracy and relevance.<br><br> Her newsroom experience helped her in combining her critical thinking skills with real-time editorial decision-making. Over the years, she has been presenting complex stories with clarity for a digital-first audience amid fast-paced news cycles. Her thoroughly researched stories, with well-structured and engaging content, provide readers with clear understanding of the context and background.<br><br> Fareha holds a Master’s degree in Economics, in addition to a Bachelor of Education degree.<br><br> When not in the newsroom, she enjoys painting and sports, reading books and current developments.

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HomeEducationCG Board Result 2026 date: DigiLocker drops update on Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th result — ‘Coming Soon’
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