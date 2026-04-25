CG Board Result 2026 date: DigiLocker drops update on Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th result — ‘Coming Soon’

CG Board Result 2026 date: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is set to declare the CGBSE 10th and 12th result anytime soon. DigiLocker's official website dropped an update about the most awaited results.
It states, ‘Class 10th and 12th result - 2026 Coming Soon.’ Although, no official date and time of result announcement has been released yet, but as per trends of previous updates on other state board results, the results come out within a day or two after the DigiLocker website says ‘Coming Soon.’
This implies that CGBSE Result is likely on 25 or 26 April and latest by 27 April. Last year, CGBSE result was declared on 7 May at 3:00 pm. But this year, the education board is expected to announce the CGBSE 10th and 12th Result 2026 anytime soon this week in April 2026. Students can also check results through SMS, DigiLocker App and website.
As soon CG Board activates link, students can check their result at any of the following websites:
Students should follow the below-mentioned steps to check CGBSE Class 12 and 10 Result 2026:
Step 1: Visit the CG board's website at cg.results.nic.in or cgbse.nic.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on “HIGH SCHOOL(10th) MAIN EXAMINATION RESULTS - 2026” or “HIGHER SECONDARY (12th) MAIN EXAMINATION RESULTS - 2026” link.
Step 3: Enter your roll number, security code and click on the submit.
Step 4: The CGBSE high school/higher secondary result will appear on the screen. Save and download result, take a printout and keep a hard copy of the same for future use.
Students can also check their CG Board 10th and 12th result 2026 via SMS.
Students need to
Step 1: Open the SMS application
Step 2: Type CG10 [Roll Number] for Class 10 and CG12 [Roll Number] for Class 12
Step 3: Send it to 56263
Step 4: The education board will send the scorecard on the same mobile number.
Students must score at least 33% marks in each subject to qualify CGBSE 10th and 12th, as per the guidelines prescribed by the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education.
Over 6 lakh students, who appeared for the Chhattisgarh board exams, are eagerly waiting for the result.