CGBSE Chhattisgarh 10th, 12th Result 2024 Live Updates: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education is all set to announce the Class 10 and 12 results for 2024 on 9 May at 12:30 pm, according to the official announcement.
The students can check their results on the official websites – cgbse.nic.in, cg.results.nic.in, results.cg.nic.in.
The CGBSE Class 10th 2024 examinations took place from 2 March to 21 March, while for Class 12 examinations took place from 1 March to 23 March.
Earlier in 2023, the results were declared on 10 May, while in 2022, the results were declared on 14 May.
CGBSE Chhattisgarh 10th, 12th Result 2024 Live: Candidates appeared
CGBSE Chhattisgarh 10th, 12th Result 2024 Live: Around 8 lakh candidates have appeared for Chhattisgarh 10th, 12th board examination in the state.
CGBSE Chhattisgarh 10th, 12th Result 2024 Live: How to check results
CGBSE Chhattisgarh 10th, 12th Result 2024 Live: Candidates can follow the steps given below.
a) Visit the official site of CGBSE at cgbse.nic.in.
b) Click on CGBSE Class 12th, 10th Result 2024 link available on the home page.
c) Enter the required details and click on submit.
d) Result will be displayed on the screen.
e) Check the result and download the page.
