CGBSE Result 2026: Chhattisgarh Board Class 10, 12 results tomorrow at cg.results.nic.in; check time, steps to view

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is set to announce the Class 10 and Class 12 results tomorrow, April 29 at 2:30pm on the official websites — cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in. The results will also be available on LiveMint as well.

Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th Class Result 2026: How to download results Step 1: Visit the official website — cgbse.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on “12th Result 2026”

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as date of birth, name, and registration number or roll number

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Step 4: The result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and print a copy of the result for future reference

Once downloaded, students must carefully verify the following details: Full name of the student

Roll number and roll code

Class and batch year

School name

Subject-wise marks and total score

Division and grade awarded

Official seal and name of the Board

Also Read | CG Board Result 2026: DigiLocker drops update on Chhattisgarh Board result

How can students check CGBSE Result 2026 via SMS? Students can also view their CG Board results through SMS by following these steps:

For Class 10 (High School), type a message in the format: CG10 .

For example: CG10 1234567890.

Send the message to 56263 to receive your result details.

For Class 12, type CG12 in the message box and send it to 56263.

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The CGBSE Class 12 Result 2026 will be sent to the same mobile number via SMS.

What is the minimum marks required to pass the exam? A minimum of 33 per cent is required to pass the examination. It is based on the combined scores of the theory paper and internal assessment. Students who fail the exam can appear for the compartment examination.

The Class 10 examinations were conducted from February 21 to March 13, 2026, while the Class 12 examinations took place from February 20 to March 18, 2026.

When were the results announced and how did students perform last year? Last year, the results for both classes were announced on May 7. The pass percentage stood at 76.53 per cent for Class 10 and 81.87 per cent for Class 12.

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A total of 3,23,094 students appeared for the Class 10 examination, of whom 2,45,913 passed. For Class 12, approximately 2,38,626 students took the exam, with 1,94,906 successfully clearing it.

Also Read | Bihar Board Result 2026 out on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in soon

When were results declared in previous years and what were the pass rates? In 2024, the results were announced on May 9. The overall pass percentage was 75.64 per cent for Class 10, while Class 12 recorded a pass rate of 87.04 per cent. Around 3 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 examination.

For Class 12, approximately 2,58,704 candidates took the exam, of whom 2,08,789 passed.

In earlier years, the results were released on May 10 in 2023 and on May 14 in 2022.