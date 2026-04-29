CGBSE Result 2026 LIVE: Gajendra Yadav releases date and time of CG Board 10th, 12th result — Where to check?

CGBSE Result 2026 LIVE: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education is expected to announce the CG Board Class 10 and Class 12 results on 29 April 2026. DigiLocker said "results are just around the corner” as it urged students be ready with your roll number and registration number.

CGBSE Result 2026 time

The CG Board Class 10 and Class 12 result release date and time were confirmed by Chhattisgarh Education Minister Gajendra Yadav on Tuesday. "Tomorrow, the Chhattisgarh MASHIM exam results are going to be declared. My advance best wishes to all the students," the Education Minister said.

Over 5.6 lakh students appeared for these exams this year. The results are expected at 2:30 PM. Students will be able to check and download their results on the board’s official website cgbse.nic.in and the NIC-hosted result portal results.cg.nic.in. Another way to check scorecard is through DigiLocker website or app.

How to download CG Board result

Step 1: Visit the official website at cgbse.nic.in

Step 2: On homepage, navigate to CG Board Class 10th or 12th result 2026 link

Step 3: Enter roll number and click on submit

Step4: CGBSE high school or higher secondary result will appear on the screen

DigiLocker in a post on X on Tuesday said, “The Countdown Begins! Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education, Raipur Class X & XII Results 2026 are coming soon on DigiLocker's Result Page! Skip the last-minute rush and stay prepared to check your results instantly at http://results.digilocker.gov.in. Be ready with your Roll Number & Registration Number Wishing all students the very best - your results are just around the corner!

The Class 12 exams were held from 20 February to 18 March 2026, while the Class 10 exams ran from 21 February to 13 March 2026. Students should keep their roll number ready to access the marksheet once the result link is activated. The online scorecard is provisional in nature and is meant for immediate information; original marksheets will be issued separately by the board at a later date.

This live blog will track the result link, time, pass percentage, toppers, district-wise highlights, revaluation details, compartment updates, and official announcements as soon as the results are declared.