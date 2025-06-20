Chandigarh leads Centre's school education index: Check rankings of other states | Full list

Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab, Gujarat, Odisha, Kerala, Haryana, Goa, Maharashtra, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu and Rajasthan recorded significant improvement in performance among all states and Union Territories (UTs) in the latest Performance Grading Index 2.0 report. The report published by the Union Ministry of Education for 2022-23 and 2023-24 on Thursday details the assessment of school education across various indicators, such as learning outcomes and infrastructure.

Chandigarh recorded maximum improvement and achieved a score of 703 out of 1,000, corresponding to Prachesta 1 grade. Emerging as the best-performing Union Territory, it improved its score from 687.8 recorded in the 2022-23 session.

The education sector evaluation report is based on six key domains, namely, learning outcomes and quality, access, infrastructure, equity, governance processes, teacher education and training. It features data from Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+), National Achievement Survey (NAS), PM POSHAN portal, PRABAND portal and Vidyanjali Portal.

It is important to note that none of the states featured in the top-scoring range, which is above 761. A total of 24 States and Union Territories improved their scores in 2023-24 compared with the previous year's data.

Punjab, Delhi and Gujarat lead the school education ranking Notably, Chandigarh leads in only two of the six domains, which are infrastructure and facilities and equity. Delhi, Punjab and Gujarat recorded a score above 600. Delhi's score stood at 623.7, indicating marked improvement from the previous 579.3. Punjab and Gujarat, other top performers, recorded scores of 631.2 and 614.4, respectively.

On the other hand, Meghalaya registered least improvement in performance indicators and recorded the least score of 417.9, as per Performance Grading Index report.

All of northeastern states, including Nagaland, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh recorded a score below 500, except for Sikkim, Tripura and Assam.

Chandigarh's school education director, Harsuhinderpal Singh Brar, said, “At the heart of this success are our teachers and the encouragement by the UT administrator and chief secretary, along with the integration between various departments,” HT reported.