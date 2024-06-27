Education
Checkmate: How Indians mastered Chess
Gaurav Laghate 10 min read 27 Jun 2024, 07:53 PM IST
Summary
- Viswanathan Anand's success as India's first grandmaster ignited the country's chess boom. Now, D. Gukesh will follow in his footsteps as he faces world champion Ding Liren, later this year. The pandemic further accelerated chess's popularity, with online platforms allowing players to learn and earn from home.
Mumbai: In 2013, Dr Rajinikanth, an ENT surgeon, and Dr Padma, a microbiologist, introduced their seven-year-old son D. Gukesh to chess to keep him occupied while they were at work. It soon became apparent that he had a natural inclination to take on mental challenges. It also happened to be the year Chennai was hosting the World Chess Championship between the defending world champion Anand Viswanathan and Norway’s new grandmaster, Magnus Carlsen.
Catch all the Education News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less