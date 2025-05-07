Chhattisgarh 10th, 12th Board Result 2025 LIVE: Scores to be OUT soon at cgbse.nic.in; check steps to download

Chhattisgarh 10th, 12th Board Result 2025 LIVE: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will declare the Class 10 and Class 12 results for the 2024–25 academic year today, May 7, at 3:00 PM. Students who appeared for the exams can check their results on the official websites — cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in.

Stay tuned to LiveMint for Chhattisgarh 10th, 12th Board Result 2025 Live Updates This year, the Class 12 board exams were held from March 1 to March 28, while Class 10 exams took place between March 3 and March 24.

Chhattisgarh 10th, 12th Board Result 2025 LIVE: Direct link Once declared, students can check the 10th, 12th Board Results from the following links:

1. cgbse.nic.in

2. results.cg.nic.in.

Chhattisgarh 10th, 12th Board Result 2025 LIVE: How to download results -Step-by-step guide Here are the steps to download the Chhattisgarh 10th, 12th Board Results for 2025:

Step 1: Go to the official websites – cgbse.nic.in, results.cg.nic.in, or education.indianexpress.com

Step 2: Click on the link for “CGBSE Class 10 or 12 Result 2025”

Step 3: Enter your roll number and the security captcha code

Step 4: Your marksheet will appear on the screen – download and save it for future reference