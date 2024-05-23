CHSE 12th result 2024: The education board of Odisha has announced the date and time of the Class 12 results 2024. Note the steps to check and download result on the mentioned date.

CHSE 12th result 2024: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha, has unveiled the much-awaited date and time of the Odisha Board Class 12 results.

As per media reports, the Class 12 scorecard will be released two days later, on Sunday, May 26, at 4:30 pm. The board chairman will announce the results at a press conference. The result link will be activated after the results are announced. Once the results are declared, candidates who appeared for the Odisha board Class 12 exam can download their marks from the official website at chseodisha.nic.in.

Also read: BSE Class 10th Result 2024: Odisha Board results by May 28? How to check results at bseodisha.ac.in CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2024: 6 steps to download result How to check CHSE Class 12th scores? Essential credentials needed to view the results include the registration number and roll number mentioned on the Odisha CHSE admit card. Follow the below-mentioned steps to download the scorecard.

Step 1: Visit CHSE's official website at chseodisha.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Odisha CHSE Result 2024’ link.

Step 3: The login window for Odisha CHSE Result 2024 will open.

Step 4: Provide login credentials and click on submit.

Step 5: The result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and save the Odisha CHSE Result. Take a printout for future reference.

Also read: Odisha Board 10th result: OBSE SSC scores to be OUT soon; direct link, steps to check marksheet here This year, a total of 3,84,597 students appeared for the CHSE Class 12th exam in the arts, sciences, and commerce streams. It is noteworthy that the online marksheets available for download are provisional. Students must visit their respective schools a few days after the results are announced to collect their original scorecards.

Also read: Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2024 Live Updates: 93.37% students pass exams, girls outshine boys Students can also access their scores via the Digilocker app and SMS facility. If students find any discrepancies in their Odisha Class 12 results, they must promptly notify their local school authorities.

Students must obtain atleast 33 percent marks to qualify CHSE Odisha class 12 exams. The board offers compartment exam facility for students who fail to qualify in some subjects whose details will be disclosed during the result announcement.

