CHSE Odisha +2 Result 2025 to be DECLARED soon; Check direct link, steps to download scorecard

The CHSE Odisha +2 Result 2025 result will be announced today, May 21, 2025, by the Council of Higher Secondary Education. The results will be declared today at 4 pm for all streams – Commerce, Science, and Arts. Students will be able to check their results on the official website of CHSE Odisha at chseodisha.nic.in. The result link will also be activated on orissaresults.nic.in.

The CHSE Odisha Board officials will announce the results via a press conference, and will also release the pass percentage, district wise performance details, gender wise pass percentage, and other details.

Over 3.93 lakh students had appeared for the Class 12 examination this year. The Odisha Class 12 board examination commenced on February 18 and concluded on March 27, 2025.

Last year, the overall pass percentage of Odisha 12th result 2024 stood at 86.93 %. As per some reports, the percentage is expected to improve this year.

CHSE Odisha +2 Result 2025: How to check — a step-by-step guide Once the CHSE Odisha Class 12 results are declared, students can check the results via the following websites:

Visit the official websites: orissaresults.nic.in or chseodisha.nic.in Click on the link that says ‘Odisha 12th Result 2025’ on the homepage Enter your roll number and registration number in the login fields Your CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2025 will be displayed on the screen Download the mark sheet PDF and save a copy for future use CHSE Odisha +2 Result 2025: Details to check on Odisha 12th marksheet After checking the results, students must ensure that the marksheet contains all these details:

Student’s Name Roll Number Stream (Science/Commerce/Arts) Subject-wise Marks Total Marks Grade/Division Result Status (Pass/Fail) CHSE Odisha +2 Result 2025: Can I check results via SMS? In case students are not able to access the website, they can check the results via SMS. To obtain the results, type RESULT FOR12 ROLL NUMBER, and send it to 56263.

CHSE Odisha +2 Result 2025: How to check results via DigiLocker? Here's how students can check the CHSE Odisha Class 12th Results via DigiLocker:

Step 1: Visit the DigiLocker website digilocker.gov.in or download the DigiLocker app

Step 2: Click on ‘Register for DigiLocker’

Step 3: Enter a valid mobile number and verify it using the OTP sent to your phone

Step 4: Create your username and password

Step 5: Link your Aadhaar number to complete the registration

Step 6: Log in to your DigiLocker account to access and download your CHSE Odisha HS Result 2025

CHSE Odisha +2 Result 2025: Which streams' scores will be declared first? The Odisha Board Class 12th results for all three streams — Science, Commerce, and Arts – will be declared simultaneously.

When will the CHSE Odisha +2 supplementary exams be held? The CHSE is likely to hold the Odisha Class 12th (+2) supplementary exams in July, while the results are expected in August.

CHSE Odisha Class 12th passing marks To pass the CHSE Odisha Class 12 exams, students need to score a minimum of 30 per cent in each subject (including theory and practical) and an aggregate score of 33 per cent.

Is the CHSE Odisha Class12th result delayed? The Odisha +2 results were expected on May 16.

How to get CHSE Odisha Class12th original marksheets Once the results are declared, students can contact the school authorities for the original marksheets. In case of any discrepancy in the Odisha Plus Two Result 2025 marksheet, students need to immediately inform their respective school authorities and get it rectified.