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CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026 LIVE: ‘results.odisha.gov.in’ result link to activate soon — How and when to check

CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026 live: Odisha Class 12 scorecard access link 'results.odisha.gov.in’ will activate today. Students must stay prepared with their admit card for roll number. Stay tuned for CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026 and other related live updates.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Updated20 May 2026, 12:05:41 PM IST
CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Students need exam roll number to check Class 12 scorecard at results.odisha.gov.in.
CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Students need exam roll number to check Class 12 scorecard at results.odisha.gov.in.

CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026 LIVE: It's almost time for Class 12 results as the Council of Higher Secondary Education Odisha (CHSE) is scheduled to announce results today. those students who appeared for these exams will be able to check their scores at the official result website of the education board.

CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026: Time and official website

When, where and how to check?

Odisha education board will release results at results.odisha.gov.in at 12:30 pm. The result for all streams will be declared simultaneously, including Science, Commerce, and Arts.

The crucial announcement about result time was made by Odisha School education minister Nityananda Gond on Monday. According to education minister's statement, the results will be declared between 12:30 pm and 1:00 pm, PTI reported. This year, over 4.1 lakh students took the annual Plus-II examinations, among these 2.56 lakh students appeared in the arts stream, 1.15 lakh in science, about 24,600 in commerce, and nearly 6,000 in vocational courses.

"All arrangements have been made to ensure that candidates can easily access their results on the official CHSE websites," PTI quoted Nityananda Gond as saying. The Odisha Board Class 12 results will be declared in a press conference where statistics related to pass percentage, district-wise performance, gender wise pass percentage and other details will be released.

What is the status of official website?

The official website states, “Result of Annual Higher Secondary Education of Council of Higher Education Odisha Soon.”

How to check Odisha 12th result 2026 online?

Follow this step-by-step guide to check scorecard at official website.

Step 1: Visit official website at results.odisha.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on “Result of Annual Higher Secondary Education of Council of Higher Education Odisha” link

Step 3: Enter roll number, security code and click on Submit

Step 4: Check and download Odisha Board result 2026. Take a printout and keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

Stay tuned for all updates related to CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026

Key Events

20 May 2026, 12:05 PM IST
20 May 2026, 11:36 AM IST
20 May 2026, 11:23 AM IST
20 May 2026, 11:23 AM IST
Follow updates here:
20 May 2026, 12:05:32 PM IST

CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026 LIVE: No internet? Here's how to check scores using SMS facility

To check your Odisha CHSE results via SMS, follow the steps provided below:

  • Create a new message
  • Type RESULT FOR12 [Roll Number]
  • Send it to 56263.
  • The board will send CHSE Odisha result 2026 on the same mobile number via SMS.
20 May 2026, 11:38:50 AM IST

CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026 LIVE: When, where and how will CHSE declare results

Odisha School education minister Nityananda Gond on Monday announced that Class 12 annual examination results for all streams will be declared on 20 May. The results will be declared between 12:30 pm and 1:00 pm in a press conference. Result link will activate on the official CHSE websites.

20 May 2026, 11:36:45 AM IST

CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Key details to check on marksheet

Candidates name and other personal details

Subject-wise marks

Total score

Grades

Qualifying status

20 May 2026, 11:23:17 AM IST

CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026 LIVE: 4-quick steps to download scorecard in real time

Step 1: Visit official website at results.odisha.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on “Result of Annual Higher Secondary Education of Council of Higher Education Odisha” link

Step 3: Enter roll number, security code and click on Submit

Step 4: Check and download Odisha Board result 2026. Take a printout and keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

20 May 2026, 11:23:17 AM IST

CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026 LIVE: 3 important websites to track

Students must keep a track of the following websites for latest updates:

  • orissaresults.nic.in.
  • results.odisha.gov.in
  • chseodisha.nic.in

Check CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE updates here for direct link, result time, DigiLocker, UMANG and marksheet steps.

HomeEducationCHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026 LIVE: ‘results.odisha.gov.in’ result link to activate soon — How and when to check
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HomeEducationCHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026 LIVE: ‘results.odisha.gov.in’ result link to activate soon — How and when to check

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