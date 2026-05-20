CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026 LIVE: ‘results.odisha.gov.in’ result link to activate soon — How and when to check

CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026 LIVE: It's almost time for Class 12 results as the Council of Higher Secondary Education Odisha (CHSE) is scheduled to announce results today. those students who appeared for these exams will be able to check their scores at the official result website of the education board.

CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026: Time and official website

When, where and how to check?

Odisha education board will release results at results.odisha.gov.in at 12:30 pm. The result for all streams will be declared simultaneously, including Science, Commerce, and Arts.

The crucial announcement about result time was made by Odisha School education minister Nityananda Gond on Monday. According to education minister's statement, the results will be declared between 12:30 pm and 1:00 pm, PTI reported. This year, over 4.1 lakh students took the annual Plus-II examinations, among these 2.56 lakh students appeared in the arts stream, 1.15 lakh in science, about 24,600 in commerce, and nearly 6,000 in vocational courses.

"All arrangements have been made to ensure that candidates can easily access their results on the official CHSE websites," PTI quoted Nityananda Gond as saying. The Odisha Board Class 12 results will be declared in a press conference where statistics related to pass percentage, district-wise performance, gender wise pass percentage and other details will be released.

What is the status of official website?

The official website states, “Result of Annual Higher Secondary Education of Council of Higher Education Odisha Soon.”

How to check Odisha 12th result 2026 online?

Follow this step-by-step guide to check scorecard at official website.

Step 1: Visit official website at results.odisha.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on “Result of Annual Higher Secondary Education of Council of Higher Education Odisha” link

Step 3: Enter roll number, security code and click on Submit

Step 4: Check and download Odisha Board result 2026. Take a printout and keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

Stay tuned for all updates related to CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026