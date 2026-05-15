Odisha 12th Result 2026: When will CHSE release marksheet at results.odisha.gov.in — How to check via DigiLocker, SMS

Odisha 12th Result 2026: The Council of Higher Secondary Education Odisha will release (CHSE) 12th result 2026 soon. Students who appeared in Class 12 Odisha exam this year will be able to check their results at the official result website of the education board at results.odisha.gov.in. The board is expected to declare CHSE Odisha result 2026 for all streams on the same date, including. Science, Commerce, and Arts.
Last year, the CHSE Odisha 12th result was announced on 21 May 21 and in 2024 on 26 May. No officials date have been announced yet but the official website states, “Result of Annual Higher Secondary Education of Council of Higher Education Odisha Soon.” With CHSE Odish results 2026 expected around mid-May, anticipation is building. Students must keep a track of the following websites for latest updates:
Once released, candidates will be able to check and download their digital marksheet through the official result portals using their key login credentials, including roll number and other registration details.
Students can check their CHSE Odisha Board result 2026 by using roll number and registration number. Follow this step-by-step guide to check scorecard at official website.
To check your Odisha CHSE results via SMS, follow the steps provided below:
The Odisha Board Class 12 results will be announced via a press conference where statistics related to pass percentage, district-wise performance, gender wise pass percentage and other details will be released.
Check CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE updates here for direct link, result time, DigiLocker, UMANG and marksheet steps.
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