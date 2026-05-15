Odisha 12th Result 2026: When will CHSE release marksheet at results.odisha.gov.in — How to check via DigiLocker, SMS

Odisha 12th Result 2026: The Council of Higher Secondary Education Odisha will release (CHSE) 12th result 2026 soon. Students who appeared in Class 12 Odisha exam this year will be able to check their results at the official result website of the education board at results.odisha.gov.in. The board is expected to declare CHSE Odisha result 2026 for all streams on the same date, including. Science, Commerce, and Arts.

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Odisha 12th Result 2026 date: When to expect Last year, the CHSE Odisha 12th result was announced on 21 May 21 and in 2024 on 26 May. No officials date have been announced yet but the official website states, “Result of Annual Higher Secondary Education of Council of Higher Education Odisha Soon.” With CHSE Odish results 2026 expected around mid-May, anticipation is building. Students must keep a track of the following websites for latest updates:

orissaresults.nic.in.

results.odisha.gov.in

chseodisha.nic.in

Once released, candidates will be able to check and download their digital marksheet through the official result portals using their key login credentials, including roll number and other registration details.

How to check Odisha 12th result 2026 online? Students can check their CHSE Odisha Board result 2026 by using roll number and registration number. Follow this step-by-step guide to check scorecard at official website.

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Step 1: Visit results.odisha.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on “Result of Annual Higher Secondary Education of Council of Higher Education Odisha” link

Step 3: Enter roll number and registration details and click on Submit

Step 4: Check and download Odisha Board result 2026. Take a printout and keep a hard copy of the same for future reference. Key details to check on Odisha 12th result 2026 marksheet Candidates name and other personal details

Subject-wise marks

Total score

Grades

Qualifying status

How to check Odisha 12th result 2026 online via SMS To check your Odisha CHSE results via SMS, follow the steps provided below:

Create a new message

Type RESULT FOR12 [Roll Number]

Send it to 56263.

The board will send CHSE Odisha result 2026 on the same mobile number

Also Read | Kerala SSLC 2026 result today: Class 10 result to be out today

How to check Odisha 12th result 2026 online via DigiLocker Visit DigiLocker's website ‘results.digilocker.gov.in’ or open the app.

Login in using registered mobile number, Aadhaar number, or username.

Navigate to the 'Education' section and click on “Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha”

Select the "Class 12th Marksheet" or “Passing Certificate”.

Enter Details such as roll number and the year of passing.

Download digital marksheet for future reference. The Odisha Board Class 12 results will be announced via a press conference where statistics related to pass percentage, district-wise performance, gender wise pass percentage and other details will be released.

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