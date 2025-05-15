CHSE Odisha Class 12th Results 2025 likely to be OUT today; Check direct link, steps to download scorecard

CHSE Odisha Class 12th Results 2025: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha, is set to declare the Class 12 (+2) results for 2025 today, May 15.

Students who had appeared for the exams can check their scores on the official websites: chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

CHSE Odisha Class 12th Results 2025: How to check — a step-by-step guide Once the CHSE Odisha Class 12 results are declared, students can check the results via the following websites:

Visit the official websites: orissaresults.nic.in or chseodisha.nic.in 2. Click on the link that says ‘Odisha 12th Result 2025’ on the homepage

3. Enter your roll number and registration number in the login fields

4. Your CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2025 will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the mark sheet PDF and save a copy for future use

CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2025: Details to check on Odisha 12th marksheet After checking the results, students must enusre that the marksheet contains all these details:

1.Student’s Name

2.Roll Number

3.Stream (Science/Commerce/Arts)

4.Subject-wise Marks

5.Total Marks

6.Grade/Division

7. Result Status (Pass/Fail)

CHSE Odisha Class 12th Results 2025: Can I check results via SMS? In case students are not able to access the website, they can check the results via SMS. To obtain the results, type RESULT FOR12 ROLL NUMBER, and send it to 56263.