ICSE, ISC Result 2026 LIVE: CISCE to declare Class 10, 12 results today in press conference in Delhi at 11:00 AM

ICSE, ISC Result 2026 LIVE: The Council for the Indian School Certificate (CISCE) Examinations confirmed that both ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) results 2026 will be released on Thursday, 30 April.

Where to check CISCE Class 10, 12 results

Once CISCE activates result link today, students will be able to check and download the result from the official website cisce.org or results.cisce.org. Students will need to enter their Unique ID, Index Number, and CAPTCHA verification code to check results on the portal.

ICSE, ISC Result 2026 time: When to check ICSE, ISC Result 2026?

According to the official notice, the results of the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) 2026 Examinations will be declared at 11:00 AM in a press conference at CISCE's office in Saket, Delhi. The board said that students will be able to check their results online once they are released.

How to download ICSE, ISC scorecards

Steps to check and download ICSE, ISC Result 2026 are given below:

Step 1: Visit CISCE's official website: https://cisce.org or https://results.cisce.org.

Step 2: For ICSE (Class X) Year 2026 Main Examination Results, select “ICSE', from the dropdown of 'Course` options. To get ISC (Class XII) Year 2026 Main Examination results, select “ISC”.

Step 3: Enter Unique ID, Index Number, and CAPTCHA before clicking on Show Result.

Step 4: The user will be directed to result page. To print the results, click on Print button provided on the Results web page.

The board has also provided access to schools to check ICSE and ISC result of all students through the CAREERS portal. Institutions can download the Tabulation Register using the Principal's login credentials.

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