ICSE, ISC Result 2026 LIVE: CISCE to declare Class 10, 12 results today in press conference in Delhi at 11:00 AM

ICSE, ISC Result 2026 LIVE: The Council for the Indian School Certificate (CISCE) Examinations confirmed that both ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) results 2026 will be released on Thursday, 30 April.
Once CISCE activates result link today, students will be able to check and download the result from the official website cisce.org or results.cisce.org. Students will need to enter their Unique ID, Index Number, and CAPTCHA verification code to check results on the portal.
According to the official notice, the results of the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) 2026 Examinations will be declared at 11:00 AM in a press conference at CISCE's office in Saket, Delhi. The board said that students will be able to check their results online once they are released.
Steps to check and download ICSE, ISC Result 2026 are given below:
Step 1: Visit CISCE's official website: https://cisce.org or https://results.cisce.org.
Step 2: For ICSE (Class X) Year 2026 Main Examination Results, select “ICSE', from the dropdown of 'Course` options. To get ISC (Class XII) Year 2026 Main Examination results, select “ISC”.
Step 3: Enter Unique ID, Index Number, and CAPTCHA before clicking on Show Result.
Step 4: The user will be directed to result page. To print the results, click on Print button provided on the Results web page.
The board has also provided access to schools to check ICSE and ISC result of all students through the CAREERS portal. Institutions can download the Tabulation Register using the Principal's login credentials.
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Rechecking results be declared tentatively in the first week of June.
CISCE will conduct improvement exam from 8 May to 14 May.
CISCE will open rechecking portal on 1 May and will close it on 4th day, on 4 May.
No, the digital marksheet is provisional in nature and cannot be considered official document. “The result documents of all the candidates who appeared for the Examination will be despatched to the Conveners for the Schools under their Convenership. The date of this despatch will be communicated to all concerned in due course,” the official CISCE press release dated 29 April states.
The steps to be followed to access Results on the DigiLocker Portal are given below:
Step 1: Visit DigiLocker app or website at results.digilocker.gov.in
Step 2: Locate the CISCE section at the DigiLocker Results landing page.
Step 3: For ICSE (Class X) Year 2026 results, click on the “Get Class X Result” link. To access ISC (Class XII) Year 2026 results, click on the “Get Class XII Result” link
Step 4: Enter Index Number, Unique ID, Date of Birth
Step 5: Click on “Submit” to view the result
Schools can contact CISCE Helpdesk at helpdesk@cisce.org or call on 1800-203-2414 for any queries related to ICSE or ISC result.
According to the official update, the results of the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) 2026 Examinations will be declared in a press conference at CISCE's office in Delhi.
DigiLocker in a post on X stated, “The moment you’ve been waiting for is almost here! Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), ICSE & ISC 2026 Results will be available soon on DigiLocker. Your hard work deserves a smooth, instant result experience. Get ready to check it anytime, anywhere!”