Business News/ Education / Class 10th, 12th CBSE Compartment Result 2024 LIVE Updates: Scorecard to be OUT soon at results.cbse.nic.in
LIVE UPDATES

Class 10th, 12th CBSE Compartment Result 2024 LIVE Updates: Scorecard to be OUT soon at results.cbse.nic.in

1 min read . Updated: 02 Aug 2024, 11:51 AM IST
Written By Fareha Naaz

Class 10th, 12th CBSE Compartment Result 2024 LIVE Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education will announce the Class 10 and Class 12 Compartment exam results soon at results.cbse.nic.in, as per media reports.

Class 10th, 12th CBSE Compartment Result 2024 LIVE Updates: Students must keep their roll number, school number, and admit card ID ready, to check Class 10th and 12th supplementary scores. (HT_PRINT)Premium
Class 10th, 12th CBSE Compartment Result 2024 LIVE Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce the Class 10 and Class 12 Compartment exam results soon, as per media reports.

Once announced, students who appeared for the supplementary exams can check their scores on CBSE's official website at results.cbse.nic.in. 

Essential login credentials needed to check the results, include roll number, school number and admit card ID. The Central Board conducted the Class 10th Compartment examination between July 15 and July 22 while the Class 12th Supplementary examination was held on July 15. 

Stay tuned with Mint for latest updates.

02 Aug 2024, 11:51:20 AM IST

Class 10th, 12th CBSE Compartment Result 2024 LIVE: Keep THESE things handy

Class 10th, 12th CBSE Compartment Result 2024 LIVE: Essential login credentials needed to check the results at results.cbse.nic.in, include -

  • roll number
  • school number
  • admit card ID.

02 Aug 2024, 11:49:40 AM IST

Class 10th, 12th CBSE Compartment Result 2024 LIVE: All you need to about pass percentage

Class 10th, 12th CBSE Compartment Result 2024 LIVE: This year, the CBSE Class 10 and 12 annual exam results were declared on May 13. The pass percentage for Class 10 CBSE results witnessed 93.06 per cent pass percentage while Class 12 CBSE results witnessed 87.98 per cent pass percentage.

02 Aug 2024, 11:45:15 AM IST

Class 10th, 12th CBSE Compartment Result 2024 LIVE: All you need to pass exams

Class 10th, 12th CBSE Compartment Result 2024 LIVE: Students must score at least 33 per cent marks in total to qualify CBSE Class 10 and 12 examinations. 

Students will have to repeat their year and appear in the annual examination in the coming academic year if they fail to qualify the CBSE Compartment Exam 2024.

02 Aug 2024, 11:43:33 AM IST

Class 10th, 12th CBSE Compartment Result 2024 LIVE: How to check? 

Class 10th, 12th CBSE Compartment Result 2024 LIVE Updates: Follow the below mentioned steps to check and download result from the official website:

Step 1: Visit CBSE's official website at cbse.gov.in or results.cbse.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on ‘CBSE Compartment Result 2024’ link.

Step 3: Provide the login details, including the roll number and roll code and click on submit.

Step 4: The result will be displayed on the screen. Check and download the result page.

Step 5: Take a printout and keep the hard copy for future reference.

