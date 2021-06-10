The Assam government has decided to conduct the class 12 final exams July-August, the state board said on Wednesday.

Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) Controller of Examinations Pankaj Borthakur wrote a letter in this regard to all the in-charges of examination centres across the state.

"It is for your kind information that Assam Higher Secondary Education Council is going to conduct Higher Secondary Final Examinations, 21 in the month of July/August, 2021," his letter read.

Borthakur has asked the in-charges to scout for more venues to maintain Covid-19 protocols while holding the tests.

He wrote that all centres that have more than 400 candidates should make arrangements for students to be able to write the exams in any nearby government or provincialised academic institutions as well.

The examinations were scheduled to start on 12 May but were indefinitely postponed due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

State education minister Ranoj Pegu had on Tuesday held a detailed discussion with several student organisations on holding class 10 and 12 examinations in the backdrop of the cancellation of the examinations by central boards like CBSE.

After the meeting, Pegu had said that the class 10 and 12 examinations under the state boards will take place and the education department will soon bring out an SOP in consultation with the health department for holding the tests in the coming months.

"Thanks all for valuable inputs on HSLC and HS Exam. We are aware about all aspects including NEET and JEE, 2021. A decision will be taken soon taking into consideration all relevant issues," he had tweeted after the meeting.

The High School Leaving Certificate examinations (HSLC) for class 10 under the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) were scheduled to commence from 11 May this year, but were postponed due to Covid-19.

CBSE, ICSE Board exam cancellation

Notably, the Centre had last week cancelled the CBSE class 12 board, bringing relief to numerous students and parents as the country continues to battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

The Union government said the decision on the CBSE exam cancellation was taken keeping in mind the health and safety of the students.

The CBSE will announce the results “as per well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner". It was also decided that in case some students desire to take the examinations, CBSE will offer an option “as and when the situation becomes conducive".

After the government's decision, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) also decided to cancel its class 12 board examinations this year.





