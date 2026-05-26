Class 12 students point out ‘handwriting mismatch’ in Physics, Chemistry answer copy during revaluation, CBSE responds

A Class 12 CBSE student shared her ordeal on social media, stating that the scanned copy of Chemistry answer booklet uploaded by the education board during ongoing revaluation process did not correspond to her handwriting or responses. Alleging that she had been wrongly awarded low marks because of the mismatched sheet against her name, she attached a copy of English answer sheet to support her claim. To resolve glitches in the re-evaluation process, IIT Madras and IIT Kanpur have been roped in.

In a post on X, the student named Sanjana wrote, “I applied for CBSE revaluation. The scanned copy of my chemistry sheet I received does not match my handwriting or written responses. For reference, I am attaching my English answer sheet, which clearly reflects my actual handwriting.”

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Sanjana was awarded 11 marks out of 70 in Chemistry which were much lower than expected, so she applied for access to scanned copy of answer sheet but to her surprise, it did not belong to her. In the comment thread, she added, “I gave Class 12 boards and was shocked to see 11/70 in Chemistry theory. I expected much higher. I first thought the scanned copy might be blurry, but it does not match my answer sheet at all,every page appears to be someone else’s writing. The handwriting is not even comparable.”

Suggesting that she approached the authorities over the concerning issue, she wrote, "First page of my answer booklet (name/details) matches my handwriting, but the internal pages do not match my handwriting. Not a single page inside appears to be mine. I’ve mailed CBSE and am also trying to contact them via official numbers, but I can’t reach them on calls."

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Another user reported similar incident on social media and stated, “Applied for a photocopy of my CBSE Class 12 Chemistry answer sheet after unexpectedly low marks. Today, CBSE uploaded a paper that is clearly not mine. Different handwriting and answers. Requesting CBSE to urgently investigate and provide my actual answer sheet.”

In an update later, the student named Mohit Tyagi described the situation as extremely stressful until the board officials resolved the issue and uploaded his actual Class 12 Chemistry answer sheet.

He wrote, “Officials have resolved the issue and uploaded my actual Class 12 Chemistry answer sheet. Thankful to everyone who supported and amplified the matter. Students work day and night for these exams, and such issues are extremely stressful. Hope no student faces this again.”

Since, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released Class 12 result on 13 May, there has been growing clamour over CBSE’s On-Screen Marking (OSM) evaluation system, portal crashes, login failures, blurry answer sheets, payment glitches and other issue fails. Supreme Court advocate and social activist Vineet Jindal extended legal assistance to Class 12 students, including Vedant Shrivastava, who alleged discrepancies in their answer booklets.

Vedant Shrivastava also alleged discrepancies in uploaded answer scripts. When the matter was escalated, CBSE in a statement said, “Upon review, the matter has been examined, and the correct copy of your answer book has been sent to your registered email address. Necessary action for updating your result, as applicable, is also being undertaken accordingly.”

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Vedant in an update on the issue on Monday said, “We have got my correct answer sheet by CBSE . CBSE officials reached out to us in the evening and has sent my answer sheet, We were correct on our claims and the answer sheet indeed got exchanged.”

Notably, CBSE had extended the last date for obtaining scanned copies of evaluated answer books till midnight of 25 May 2026.

After allegations related to answer sheet mismatch surfaced on social media, CBSE went into damage control mode and began responding individually to affected students. Providing necessary clarifications and corrective action, the CBSE has taken up such cases on “top priority”, PTI reported citing a source in the board.

IIT Madras and IIT Kanpur to help CBSE fix portal glitches Over complaints from students and parents linked to glitches in the re-evaluation process, the Centre directed teams of professors and technical experts from the Indian Institutes of Technology in Madras and Kanpur to assist CBSE. “The decision has been taken following reports of technical challenges in the post-examination services portal of CBSE,” Centre said.