Classes 6-11 to resume from 8 February in Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN : The Uttarakhand government today issued orders asking schools all over the state to resume Classes 6 to 11 offline from February 8.

The state cabinet took the decision recently for the physical resumption of Classes 6-11 from 8 February.

However, it also asked the school administrations to ensure COVID-19 appropriate behaviour on part of both students and teachers.

The order issued by Chief Secretary Om Prakash asked the schools to appoint a nodal officer to see that regular sanitising of classrooms, thermal screening of each student and teacher mask wearing and social distancing norms are complied with.

Classes 10 and 12 have been open in the state since November last year.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand's COVID-19 tally increased to 96,384 on Thursday with 103 more persons testing positive for the infection while four fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,659, according to a state health department bulletin. Dehradun district reported the highest number of 67 cases, Nainital (16), Haridwar (8), Udham Singh Nagar (7), Pithoragarh (3) and Almora (2), it said.

No positive cases were reported from seven districts, including Bageshwar, Champawat, Chamoli, Pauri, Rudraprayag, Tehri and Uttarkashi, the bulletin said.

It said that 92,372 infected people have recovered, 1,351 have migrated out of the state and 1,002 are under treatment.

* With inputs from agencies





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via