Classes 6-11 to resume from 8 February in Uttarakhand

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand's COVID-19 tally increased to 96,384 on Thursday with 103 more persons testing positive for the infection while four fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,659, according to a state health department bulletin. Dehradun district reported the highest number of 67 cases, Nainital (16), Haridwar (8), Udham Singh Nagar (7), Pithoragarh (3) and Almora (2), it said.