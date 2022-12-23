CLAT 2023 Result declared. Direct link, steps to check, and other details here

The Consortium of National Law Universities has declared the CLAT 2023 Result 2023, on Friday, 23 December. Candidates who wrote the exam can now check their results on the official website of Consortium of NLUs at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
The highest mark secured in CLAT 2023 UG is 116.75. A total of 2 candidates have secured 100 percentile and both are male, 4 candidates have secured 99.99 percentile out of which 1 female and 3 male, 3 candidates have secured 99.98 percentile out of which 1 female and 2 males.
In CLAT 2023 PG, one each have scored 99.99, 99.98 and 99.97 percentile marks respectively and five obtained 99.91 percentile.
The Common Law Admission Test is a centralized national level entrance test for admissions to twenty two National Law Universities in India.
CLAT Result 2023: Here's how to check
-Visit the official site of Consortium of NLUs at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
-Click on CLAT Result 2022 link available on the home page.
-A new page will open where candidates will have to click on result link.
-Enter the details required and click on submit.
-Your result will be displayed on the screen.
-Check the result and download the page.
-Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
CLAT 2023 : Grievance redressal window
The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) will open the grievance redressal window to receive objections against the CLAT 2023 final answer key between 26 December (9 am) and 29 December (9 am). Candidates can raise grievances online at consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2023.
“Candidates may file a grievance regarding the CLAT 2023 final answer key as well as the conduct of CLAT 2023 at their respective test centres," the Consortium in a statement said.
It is to be noted that the facility to submit grievances is open to only those candidates who have raised objections against the question paper and provisional CLAT 2023 answer key.
The Consortium of NLUs will however not accept objections received over email or by raising tickets on the websites or phone calls.
“Grievances received over email, support tickets on the website or phone calls will not be considered," it added.
