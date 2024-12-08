CLAT result 2025: The CLAT result has been released by the Consortium of National Law Universities at the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Know steps to download here.

CLAT result 2025: The result of Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2025 has been released by the Consortium of National Law Universities. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their scorecards from the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

How to download CLAT result 2025? Follow the below mentioned steps to access the scorecards

Step 1: Visit the official CLAT website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the 'CLAT 2025 Result' link.

Step 3: Enter your login details on the new page and click on submit. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 4: View and download your scorecard.

Step 5: Take a printout and keep the hard copy for future reference. CLAT 2025 was held in offline mode across 141 centres in 25 states and 4 union territories on December 1. The exam was conducted in a single shift between 2 pm and 4 pm.

Shantanu Dwivedi from Uttar Pradesh secured the top position at the state level as he scored an outstanding All India Rank (AIR) 8 in the General Category. The Lucknow school student from City Montessori School (CMS), Aliganj Campus 1 will appear for his Class 12 board examination in the current ongoing academic session.

Shantanu shared his future plans with HT after the results were declared on Saturday night, he aspires to join National Law School of India University, Bengaluru. Expressing gratitude to his parents and teachers for their constant encouragement and support, he discussed his dream of pursuing law at a top National Law University. His position among one of the top achievers in the country places him closer to his dream and is an inspiration for other students aspiring to excel in competitive examinations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sharing an insight into his preparation process, the AIR 8 said he joined coaching for the exam last year while pursuing his class eleven studies. He acknowledged that his legal studies teacher in school named Shwetank Sharma helped him in his studies and played a pivotal role in guiding him, due to which he was able to achieve this success.