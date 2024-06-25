Exam mess casts cyber scare over education
Summary
- Changes in NEET-UG grace marks after examination, cancellation of UGC-NET and abrupt postponement of NEET-PG raise worries over cybersecurity threats to conduct of national examinations
Mumbai/New Delhi: Millions of students vying for coveted colleges and courses makes India's vast education sector a prime target for cybercrime, experts said, at a time authorities have pointed to leaked question papers appearing in the so-called dark net. Besides, data of innumerable students may also be vulnerable to unauthorized access and misuse.