Exam mess casts cyber scare over education

“So far, the use of digital technologies in assessments has been limited," said Akhilesh Tuteja, global head for cybersecurity at KPMG. “Only the management and storage of assessment papers is digital, but technology is moving at a faster pace and security needs to catch up." He sad bigger risks may emerge when more aspects of education become digital. "Cybercrimes mimic physical crimes. The attacks are now on question papers, databases, etc., but in the future, we may see cyberattacks leading to unauthorized score card changes and deepfakes," he cautioned.