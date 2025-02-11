CMA Results 2024: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) on February 11 declared the CMA Inter and Final results. Candidates can check their results on the official webiste i.e. icmai.in. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to Career360 report, 1,977 students cleared the ICMAI Inter December exams while 3,647 students cleared the Final exams.

CMA Results 2024: How to check CMA Inter and Finals December exam results Go to the official website of ICMAI i.e. icmai.in {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Click on 'student’ tab on the homepage

Then go to the examination section

Click on the activated link of CMA December 2024 results {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Login using required credentials

Check and download your result

According to the official announcement made by ICMAI, the results were earlier scheduled to be declared on February 21, but then were pre-poned to February 11. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}