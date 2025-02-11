Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
Next Story
Business News/ Education / CMA Results 2024: ICMAI releases Inter and Final results on icmai.in - How to check scores, know pass percentage

CMA Results 2024: ICMAI releases Inter and Final results on icmai.in - How to check scores, know pass percentage

Livemint

  • CMA Results 2024: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India declared CMA Inter and Final results earlier than expected on February 11.

CMA Results 2024: Institute of Cost Accountants of India declared CMA Inter and Final results earlier than expected

CMA Results 2024: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) on February 11 declared the CMA Inter and Final results. Candidates can check their results on the official webiste i.e. icmai.in.

According to Career360 report, 1,977 students cleared the ICMAI Inter December exams while 3,647 students cleared the Final exams.

CMA Results 2024: How to check CMA Inter and Finals December exam results

Go to the official website of ICMAI i.e. icmai.in

Click on 'student’ tab on the homepage

Then go to the examination section

Click on the activated link of CMA December 2024 results

Login using required credentials

Check and download your result

According to the official announcement made by ICMAI, the results were earlier scheduled to be declared on February 21, but then were pre-poned to February 11.

“We are pleased to announce that the results of the CMA Intermediate and Final Examination will be declared earlier than the previously scheduled date 21st February 2025. The results will now be available on 11th February 2025."

Catch all theBusiness News,Education News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.