CMA Results 2024: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) on February 11 declared the CMA Inter and Final results. Candidates can check their results on the official webiste i.e. icmai.in.
According to Career360 report, 1,977 students cleared the ICMAI Inter December exams while 3,647 students cleared the Final exams.
CMA Results 2024: How to check CMA Inter and Finals December exam results
Go to the official website of ICMAI i.e. icmai.in
Click on 'student’ tab on the homepage
Then go to the examination section
Click on the activated link of CMA December 2024 results
Login using required credentials
Check and download your result
According to the official announcement made by ICMAI, the results were earlier scheduled to be declared on February 21, but then were pre-poned to February 11.
“We are pleased to announce that the results of the CMA Intermediate and Final Examination will be declared earlier than the previously scheduled date 21st February 2025. The results will now be available on 11th February 2025."