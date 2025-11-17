CMAT 2026: Registration window closes today; 7-steps to apply at cmat.nta.nic.in before deadline

CMAT 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to close the registration window for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2026 today, 17 November, 2025. Candidates seeking admission into management programs like MBA and PGDM across India must apply through the official website of NTA CMAT at cmat.nta.nic.in before the deadline closes.

NTA in a notification dated 11 November stated, “The Online Registration portal for the Common Management Admission Test CMAT)-2026 shall be closing on 17 November 2025 (up to 11.50 PM). Application fee will be submitted online by 18 November 2025 (up to 11.50 PM).”

Urging aspiring candidates to complete the registration process, it said, “Complete and submit the online application form along with the prescribed examination fee. Download and retain the Confirmation page for future reference.”

Notably, the correction window portal will open online on 20 November and will close on the next day, 21 November.

The 400-marks examination will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode and comprise of 100 questions. The question paper for the national level entrance examination will consist of 5 sections, including quantitative techniques and data interpretation, logical reasoning, language comprehension, general awareness and innovation and entrepreneurship.

The CMAT score is accepted by all AICTE- approved institutions, including university departments, constituent colleges and affiliated colleges.

How to apply for CMAT 2026? Follow the steps provided below to apply for CMAT 2026.

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA CMAT at cmat.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on "Register for CMAT 2026"

Step 3: The user will be directed to a new page where they will have to register themselves.

Step 4: After registration, fill the application form.

Step 5: Complete the application fee payment process.

Step 6: Click on submit and download the acknowledgement slip.

Step 7: Keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

CMAT 2026 application fee The CMAT 2026 application fee for general male candidates is ₹2500 and ₹1250 for general female, Gen-EWS/ SC/ST/PwD/PwBD/*OBC-(NCL) and third gender candidates. The registration fee for the three-hour entrance examination will be accepted only in online mode.

Those facing any issue in the application process can seek help through NTA's help desk at 011 40759000 or email the query at cmat@nta ac.in or visit NTA websites at nta.ac.in and cmat.nta.nic.in for further updates.