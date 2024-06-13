UP CNET 2024 exam: The Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University will conduct the Uttar Pradesh Common Nursing Entrance Test in offline mode on June 14. A look at the guidelines, exam time, test pattern and other details.

UP CNET 2024 exam: The Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University (ABVMU) is all set to conduct the Uttar Pradesh Common Nursing Entrance Test (UP CNET 2024 exam) on Friday, June 14. The test will be held offline from 11:00 am to 2:20 pm. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The admit card for the Nursing Entrance Test has already been released by the authorities on the official website, abvmuup.edu.in. Candidates appearing for the exam tomorrow must follow the below-mentioned guidelines. The list also mentions items permitted in the examination hall on the exam day.

Also read: NEET UG 2024 Hearing Live: ‘No evidence of paper leak,’ says Dharmendra Pradhan Exam Day Guidelines Students need to bring their UP CNET admit card 2024 (hall ticket) and a government-issued ID card to the exam centre. The CNET hall ticket is compulsory to appear for the test.

No study material or any objectionable documents will be permitted within the premises of the CNET exam centre. Devices such as mobile phones, Bluetooth and other gadgets will not be allowed in the exam hall. Also read: TS LAWCET 2024 Results Live Updates: Telangana Law, PG Law test scores to be OUT today; direct link, steps to check here Candidates must reach the exam centre at least 60 minutes before the commencement of the CNET exam to ensure there is enough time for security clearance and other procedures.

After the gate-closing time, candidates will not be permitted to enter the exam hall. Also read: NEET UG 2024: Grace marks cancelled for 1,563 candidates, re-exam on 23 June, Centre tells Supreme Court Exam Pattern Students should note that the CNET exam will consist of 200 multiple-choice questions, each worth one mark. According to the UP CNET 2024 exam pattern, the duration of the exam will be three hours and 20 minutes. It is noteworthy, there will be no negative marking in the CNET 2024 exam. Those appearing for the entrance exam must take note of the list of items permitted in the exam centre and the guidelines for the day of the exam given above. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!