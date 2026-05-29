COMEDK UGET Result 2026: Scorecards to release on comedk.org at 6 pm today; here's how to download step-by-step

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka has changed the release time for the COMEDK 2026 results to 6 pm. Earlier, the results were scheduled to be announced at 4 pm.

Candidates who appeared for the Undergraduate Engineering Test (UGET) are awaiting the results to check their final ranks. The COMEDK UGET 2026 rank cards will be available on the official website, comedk.org.

Students can access their percentile scores and rank details by logging into the candidate portal using their application number and password.

How to download COMEDK UGET 2026 Result? Go to the COMEDK official. 2. On the homepage, tap on the 'COMEDK Login' tab.

3. Mention the user ID and password as asked.

4. Your COMEDK rank card 2026 will display on the screen

5. Download it.

6. Take a printout for future purposes.

The COMEDK scorecard will contain details such as the candidate’s name, application number, roll number, photograph, test score, percentile, rank obtained, and qualifying status. It will also mention the exam date and other relevant admission-related information.

The Undergraduate Engineering Test (UGET) is conducted for admission to private engineering colleges in Karnataka. The three-hour examination consists of 180 questions from Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.

More than 20,000 engineering seats are filled through the COMEDK exam, and around 150 engineering colleges accept COMEDK UGET scores for admissions.

COMEDK UGET 2026 counselling Candidates who qualify the exam will be eligible to participate in the COMEDK counselling process for admission to participating institutes. Admissions will be granted only on the basis of candidates’ merit and ranks obtained in the examination.

The COMEDK UGET 2026 counselling process will include registration, choice filling, seat allotment, document verification, reporting to the allotted college, and payment of admission fees. The detailed counselling schedule will be announced separately by the authorities.

The institute-wise and course-wise cutoff ranks will also be released after every round of seat allotment. The COMEDK seat allotment process will be conducted in multiple rounds.

COMEDK 2026 schedule The COMEDK 2026 notification was released on January 8, while the registration process began on February 3. The last date to apply, which was initially March 16, was later extended to March 23. COMEDK UGET mock tests started on February 18, and the application correction window remained open from April 10 to 13.