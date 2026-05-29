COMEDK UGET Result 2026: Scorecards to release on comedk.org at 6 pm today; here's how to download step-by-step

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka has changed the release time for the COMEDK 2026 results to 6 pm. Earlier, the results were scheduled to be announced at 4 pm.

Candidates who appeared for the Undergraduate Engineering Test (UGET) are awaiting the results to check their final ranks. The COMEDK UGET 2026 rank cards will be available on the official website, comedk.org.

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Students can access their percentile scores and rank details by logging into the candidate portal using their application number and password.

How to download COMEDK UGET 2026 Result? Go to the COMEDK official. 2. On the homepage, tap on the 'COMEDK Login' tab.

3. Mention the user ID and password as asked.

4. Your COMEDK rank card 2026 will display on the screen

5. Download it.

6. Take a printout for future purposes.

The COMEDK scorecard will contain details such as the candidate’s name, application number, roll number, photograph, test score, percentile, rank obtained, and qualifying status. It will also mention the exam date and other relevant admission-related information.

The Undergraduate Engineering Test (UGET) is conducted for admission to private engineering colleges in Karnataka. The three-hour examination consists of 180 questions from Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.

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More than 20,000 engineering seats are filled through the COMEDK exam, and around 150 engineering colleges accept COMEDK UGET scores for admissions.

COMEDK UGET 2026 counselling Candidates who qualify the exam will be eligible to participate in the COMEDK counselling process for admission to participating institutes. Admissions will be granted only on the basis of candidates’ merit and ranks obtained in the examination.

The COMEDK UGET 2026 counselling process will include registration, choice filling, seat allotment, document verification, reporting to the allotted college, and payment of admission fees. The detailed counselling schedule will be announced separately by the authorities.

The institute-wise and course-wise cutoff ranks will also be released after every round of seat allotment. The COMEDK seat allotment process will be conducted in multiple rounds.

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COMEDK 2026 schedule The COMEDK 2026 notification was released on January 8, while the registration process began on February 3. The last date to apply, which was initially March 16, was later extended to March 23. COMEDK UGET mock tests started on February 18, and the application correction window remained open from April 10 to 13.

The COMEDK 2026 hall ticket release, originally scheduled for April 29, was postponed to April 30. The examination was conducted on May 9, while the provisional answer key was released on May 16 after an earlier date of May 13. Candidates were allowed to challenge the answer key from May 16 to 18, and the final answer key was issued on May 23.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X