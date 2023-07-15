Common University Entrance Test (CUET)- UG results are live now, announces UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar. National Testing Agency, NTA has announced CUET UG Result 2023 today, July 15, 2023. The results of Common University Entrance Test for UG can be checked soon on the official site of NTA CUET at cuet.samarth.ac.in. This year a total of 5685 candidates have scored 100 percentile in English. A total of more than 22,000 candidates score 100 percentile, maximum in English.

Around 14.90 lakh students have appeared for CUET UG examination that was conducted from May 21 to June 23, 2023 in nine phases in 387 cities across India and 24 cities outside India. A total of 71,98,78 students sat for the English examination. For Hindi, the number of total students stands at 20,14,39. Along with the above two subjects, results for Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi and Tamil were also declared. The answer keys were announced at https://nta.ac.in and https//cuet.nta.nic.in

Over 11.11 lakh candidates had appeared for the second edition of the entrance exam.

While 5,685 candidates scored 100 percentile in English, 4,850 candidates got a top score in Biology/Biotechnology/Biochemistry, followed by 2,836 in Economics.

"The performance of every candidate has been evaluated using the equi-percentile method wherein normalised marks of each candidate have been calculated using the percentiles of each group of students in a given session across multiple days for the same subject," said Sadhana Parashar, Senior Director, National Testing Agency (NTA).

"The role of the NTA is confined to the registration of candidates, conduct of the test, hosting of answer keys, inviting challenges, finalising answer keys, preparing and declaring results, and hosting scorecard.

"A merit list will be prepared by participating universities and organisations. The universities will decide about their individual counselling on the basis of the scorecard of CUET (UG) - 2023 provided by NTA," she added.

CUET UG result 2023: Marking scheme

i. Correct answer or the most appropriate answer: Five marks (+5)

ii. Any incorrect option marked will be given minus one mark (-1).

iii. Unanswered/Marked for Review will be given no mark (0).

iv. If more than one option is found to be correct then Five marks (+5) will be awarded to only

v. those who have marked any of the correct options.

vi. If all options are found to be correct then Five marks (+5) will be awarded to all those who have attempted the question.

vii. If none of the options is found correct or a question is found to be wrong or a question is dropped, then all candidates who have attempted the dropped question will be given five marks (+5) marks.

CUET 2023 Result: Details in scorecards

Name of candidate

Gender

Roll number

Father’s name

Qualifying rank

Qualifying marks

Category

Subject code

Qualifying status

Programme applied