Countries Raid Each Others’ Health Systems in Global Battle for Nurses
Summary
- Shortages of medical-care staff lead to aggressive poaching worldwide, enraging poorer nations; cycling to work in Australia
A global shortage of healthcare workers is setting off a bruising worldwide battle for talent, as rich countries raid other nations’ medical systems for staff to care for their aging populations.
