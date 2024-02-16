Crackdown on IAS coaching centres: No candidate details in ads without consent
This initiative follows the CCPA's issuance of notices to 31 coaching institutes, including Byju's IAS, Drishti IAS, and Vajirao & Reddy Institute, for misleading advertisement
New Delhi: Coaching institutes for civil services examinations will not be allowed to use the personal details of toppers in their advertisements without their consent, as per draft guidelines released on Friday by the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA), a regulatory authority of the consumer affairs ministry.