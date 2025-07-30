CSAB Vacant Seat 2025: Registration date, website, documents required, colleges and more

CSAB Vacant Seat 2025: The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) will soon conduct special rounds of counselling for 2025 to fill vacant seats in National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs).

The CSAB Vacant Seat 2025 are expected to be made available on July 30 on the official website csab.nic.in.

All candidates can participate in the counselling process for vacant seats in the NIT system via CSAB Special Rounds held through the official CSAB portal from July 30 onwards.

CSAB Vacant Seat 2025: Registration date The registration and fee payment process is scheduled to begin for CSAB from 30 July onwards at csab.nic.in.

CSAB Vacant Seat 2025: Expected first round date The first round under the CSAB Counselling 2025 starts from August 9.

CSAB Vacant Seat 2025: Documents required for registration

a) Caste Certificate (not applicable for Generals)

b) Higher Secondary (10+2) passing certificate or mark sheet

c) PwD Certificates (if applicable)

d) Secondary or Class 10 passing certificate

e) State of Eligibility Certificates for candidates completing their 10+2 from outside India

f) Affidavits are required to be submitted by PwD candidates.

CSAB Vacant Seat 2025: Eligibility requirements To participate in the CSAB Counselling 2025, a student must

a) Have a valid JEE Main 2025 rank.

b) meet the eligibility requirements in JoSAA.

c) Secure at least 75% aggregate in the 12th board examinations.

d) Not have any confirmed seat allotted for their admission through the JoSAA.

CSAB Vacant Seat 2025: Payment of DASA enrolment fee (DEF) date? The starting date for the payment of the DASA enrollment fees is July 30

CSAB Vacant Seat 2025: Mock seat allotment result date The mock seat allotment result for the students will be announced on August 2