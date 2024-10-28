CSBC Bihar Police Constable Result to be released on new website, check details here

The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has announced that its official website ‘csbc.bihar.gov.in’. It was previously ‘csbc.bih.nic.in’ The board has stated that all new information, including the much-awaited Bihar Police Constable result 2024 will be shared on the new website.

Earlier, the written examination for Bihar Police Constable vacancies was held in pen and paper mode in 38 districts across the state on August 7, 11, 18, 21, 25, and 28.

According to the details, the CSBC may also release provisional answer keys for the examination and invite objections from candidates.

The board is expected to release answer keys of the written test and invite objections from candidates before results.

In addition, the category-wise cut-off marks for the written examination and the final answer key will be shared along with the results.

How to check Bihar Police Constable result 2024: 1) Open the commission's new website, csbc.bihar.gov.in

2) Go to the Bihar Police tab.

3) Open the Constable written exam result page.

4) Enter your login details, if required

5) Submit and check your result.

Originally scheduled for October 1, 7 and 15, 2023, the Constable recruitment examination was cancelled a day after the first day of the exam took place.

The board issued a public notice after the October 1 exam saying the October 1 exam (both shifts) had been cancelled and October 7, 15 exams were postponed until further orders.

Later the re-exam was taken under strict precautionary measures, ensuring no candidates can take advantage of any unfair means.

The board allowed candidates to enter the exam hall from 10:30 am onwards, 1.5 hours before the exam's start time. However, they were allowed to exit the exam hall only after the OMR sheets were sealed.