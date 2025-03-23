The CSIR NET 2025 was conducted successfully by the NTA (National testing agency) from February 28 to March 2. Now, candidates who took the CSIR NET 2025 exam are waiting for the results.

As per past trends, CSIR NET 2025 results are likely to be announced in the first week of April, which is approaching soon. Therefore, candidates must keep an eye on NTA website to know if CSIR NET 2025 results are out.

Here is everything you need to know about CSIR NET 2025 results date, website, how to check and more.

CSIR NET result 2025 date and time The CSIR NET result 2025 will tell us if candidates qualify forJunior Research Fellowship (JRF),Assistant Professor, orPhD admissions. Candidates will be able to see whether they passed and for which category (JRF, Assistant Professor, or PhD) based on thecut-off marks.

However, the exact CSIR NET result 2025 date is yet to be announced.

Where to check CSIR NET result 2025? The CSIR NET result 2025 will be available on csirnet.nta.ac.in., from where you can view the results and download the scorecards.

How to check CSIR NET result 2025 and download scorecard? Candidates can view the results and download scorecards of CSIR NET result 2025. Here is how

Step 1: Visit the official NTA website at csirnet.nta.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates can locate and click on the “CSIR NET 2025 Result” link under the latest updates section.

Step 3: Enter the candiate's Application Number and Date of Birth in the login portal.

Step 4: Click on the “Submit” button to access the candidate's result.

Step 5: The CSIR NET 2025 Result PDF will appear on the screen.