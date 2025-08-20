Subscribe

CSIR NET Result 2025 Live: NTA to release scores soon at csirnet.nta.ac.in; Here's how to check scorecard, other detail

CSIR NET Result 2025 Live: NTA is set to release the CSIR NET June 2025 results shortly on its official site. Candidates can access their results by logging in with their application number, date of birth. Here's how to check

Updated20 Aug 2025, 02:38 PM IST
CSIR NET Result 2025 Live: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the CSIR NET June 2025 result soon on its official website. Although the NTA has not announced any date, the results are expected to be released today, August 20 or on Thursday, August 21.

Once released, candidates can check the results from the official website: csirnet.nta.ac.in.

Along with the results, NTA will also publish the final answer key and the subject-wise cut-off marks for the June session.

CSIR NET Result 2025: Login details required

Candidates will need their application number, date of birth, and security pin to log in and access the result.

CSIR NET Result 2025: How to check – here's a step by step guide

Once released, candidates can check their results through the following steps:

  • Visit the official website – csirnet.nta.ac.in
  • Click on the link “CSIR UGC NET June 2025 Result”

  • Enter your application number, date of birth, and security pin
  • Click on Submit
  • Candidates are advised to download the scorecard and keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

