CSIR UGC NET December Result 2024: Website to check, steps to download, expected date, time and more

  • CSIR UGC NET December Result 2024: In addition to the result, the NTA is expected to declare the cut-off and final answer on its official website, csirnet.nta.ac. soon.

Written By Saurav Mukherjee
Updated16 Apr 2025, 07:59 PM IST
CSIR UGC NET December Result 2024: NTA has not yet made an official announcement about the CSIR NET 2024 result for the December session.
CSIR UGC NET December Result 2024: NTA has not yet made an official announcement about the CSIR NET 2024 result for the December session.

CSIR UGC NET December Result 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon declare the CSIR NET 2024 result for the December session on its official website, csirnet.nta.ac.in.

Apart from the result, the NTA is also expected to declare the cut-off and final answer.

All the candidates who appeared for the exam will have to provide their login credentials to check their result, cut-off, by visiting the official website.

Once the results are announced, a direct link will also be provided on NTA's official page.

CSIR UGC NET December Result 2024: Steps to download result

Step 1: Open the official website; csirnet.nta.ac.in

Strep 2: Click on the 'CSIR UGC NET 2024 Dec Result' link

Step 3: Enter login credentials including application number & date of birth, and security pin as shown in the image

Step 4: Click on Submit

Step 5: View and download the CSIR NET Dec result and scorecard 2024

CSIR UGC NET December Result 2024: Details mentioned on the result

The CSIR NET 2024 December Result will comprise details related to the candidates, including:

a) Name

b) Roll number

c) Application number

d) Parents' names

e) Category

f) Post applied (JRF and Assistant Professor or Assistant Professor Only)

g) Subject code

h) Exam qualifying status

i) Total and paper-wise marks scored

j) Total and paper-wise percentage obtained.

CSIR UGC NET December Result 2024: Date and time

NTA has not yet made an official announcement about the CSIR NET 2024 result for the December session.

CSIR UGC NET December Result 2024: Validity of certificate

Validity of CSIR NET JRF Award Letter is for two years and cannot be extended, while the CSIR NET certificate for lectureship is valid for a lifetime.

CSIR UGC NET December Result 2024: Exam conducted for 5 subjects

a) Chemical Sciences

b) Life Sciences

c) Physical Sciences

d) Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences

e) Mathematical Sciences

Catch all theBusiness News,Education News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

Business NewsEducationCSIR UGC NET December Result 2024: Website to check, steps to download, expected date, time and more
MoreLess
First Published:16 Apr 2025, 07:54 PM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in Education

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.