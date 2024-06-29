CTET 2024 Exam: Admit cards for Central Teacher Eligibility Test to be released soon on ctet.nic.in

  • CTET 2024 Exam: The CTET 2024 exam is scheduled to be held on July 7, 2024 in two shifts for a duration of 2:30 hours each.

Livemint
Updated03:53 PM IST
According to the CBSE guidelines, the biometric attendance is mandatory for all the candidates before entering the examination hall.
According to the CBSE guidelines, the biometric attendance is mandatory for all the candidates before entering the examination hall.(File photo: HT)

CTET 2024: The admit cards for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test or CTET to be held in July are expected to be released soon by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

Those candidates who have applied for the exam can download their admit cards or hall tickets from the official website at ctet.nic.in.

Also Read | CTET July 2024: CBSE likely to release exam city slip soon at ctet.nic.in

The CTET 2024 exam is scheduled to be held on July 7, 2024 in two shifts for a duration of 2:30 hours each. Paper-II will be held from 9:30 am to 12 noon, while the Paper-I is scheduled for 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

The Paper-I exam is for candidates who intend to become a teacher for classes 1 to 5 and the Paper-II is for candidates who want to become a teacher for classes 6 to 8.

According to the CBSE guidelines, the biometric attendance is mandatory for all the candidates before entering the examination hall. If any candidate fails to mark the biometric attendance, his/her result may be cancelled.

Also Read | CTET July 2024: CBSE opens correction window at ctet.nic.in

How to download CTET 2024 admit card –

– Visit official website ctet.nic.in

– Open the CTET admit card link

– Enter login details and submit

– Check and download the CBSE CTET 2024 admit card

On the day of the CTET exam, appearing candidates must bring their admit card or hall ticket along with a valid photo ID and other documents as mentioned in the guidelines for the CTET 2024.

Also Read | CTET July 2024: CBSE extends registration date. Check new dates, other details

Earlier, the Central Board of Secondary Education had released the city intimation slip for the CTET 2024. Candidates can check their cities by visiting the official website.

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test 2024 will be conducted in twenty languages in 136 cities across the nation.

The CTET exam is mandatory for candidates to become eligible for appointment as a teacher in any of the schools referred to in Clause (n) of section 2 of the Right to Education Act (RTE).

Catch all the Education News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.MoreLess
HomeEducationCTET 2024 Exam: Admit cards for Central Teacher Eligibility Test to be released soon on ctet.nic.in

Most Active Stocks

Indus Towers

375.05
10:18 AM | 28 JUN 2024
9.4 (2.57%)

Bharat Electronics

306.20
10:28 AM | 28 JUN 2024
1.7 (0.56%)

State Bank Of India

848.85
10:14 AM | 28 JUN 2024
4.7 (0.56%)

Indian Oil Corporation

165.60
10:29 AM | 28 JUN 2024
2 (1.22%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

CEAT

2,823.40
10:15 AM | 28 JUN 2024
227.4 (8.76%)

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation

2,033.10
10:29 AM | 28 JUN 2024
146.7 (7.78%)

IIFL Finance

517.45
10:27 AM | 28 JUN 2024
36.95 (7.69%)

Praj Industries

728.25
10:24 AM | 28 JUN 2024
49.65 (7.32%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,846.001,170.00
    Chennai
    73,344.00311.00
    Delhi
    73,056.00-477.00
    Kolkata
    73,559.00883.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.86/L0.11
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Education

    More From Popular in Education
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue