CTET 2024: The admit cards for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test or CTET to be held in July are expected to be released soon by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

Those candidates who have applied for the exam can download their admit cards or hall tickets from the official website at ctet.nic.in.

The CTET 2024 exam is scheduled to be held on July 7, 2024 in two shifts for a duration of 2:30 hours each. Paper-II will be held from 9:30 am to 12 noon, while the Paper-I is scheduled for 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

The Paper-I exam is for candidates who intend to become a teacher for classes 1 to 5 and the Paper-II is for candidates who want to become a teacher for classes 6 to 8.

According to the CBSE guidelines, the biometric attendance is mandatory for all the candidates before entering the examination hall. If any candidate fails to mark the biometric attendance, his/her result may be cancelled.

How to download CTET 2024 admit card – – Visit official website ctet.nic.in

– Open the CTET admit card link

– Enter login details and submit

– Check and download the CBSE CTET 2024 admit card

On the day of the CTET exam, appearing candidates must bring their admit card or hall ticket along with a valid photo ID and other documents as mentioned in the guidelines for the CTET 2024.

Earlier, the Central Board of Secondary Education had released the city intimation slip for the CTET 2024. Candidates can check their cities by visiting the official website.

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test 2024 will be conducted in twenty languages in 136 cities across the nation.

The CTET exam is mandatory for candidates to become eligible for appointment as a teacher in any of the schools referred to in Clause (n) of section 2 of the Right to Education Act (RTE).

