CTET 2026 new exam date announced: Check schedule, pattern, passing marks, notice download link and more

The dates for the 22nd edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) are out. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the CTET September 2026 exam dates.

CTET 2026 new exam date According to the notice, this year's CTET examination will be taking place on December 12 and 13, 2026.

Advertisement

CTET 2026 exam will be held in offline mode. The previous exam was postponed following the direction from the Supreme Court. SC had asked

The exam was earlier postponed in the direction of the Supreme Court. CBSE was asked to give eligible candidates who had missed the original deadline another chance to apply.

All details including allotted exam city and dates will be available on the official CTET website. These details will be out 15 days before the scheduled examination.

FAQs Details Who is conducting the exam? Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) What is the exam name? CTET September 2026 Cycle (22nd Edition) When is the CTET new exam? 12-13 December, 2026 Where to download CTET 2026 Notice? Download PDF here When will CTET 2026 admit card release? 15 Days before the examination

CTET 2026 exam schedule CTET 2026 examination will be taking place in two different shifts on each date of the scheduled exam. While Paper II will be conducted in the morning shift, Paper I is set for the afternoon shift. Candidates are required to report to the exam venue as per their paper timings only.

Advertisement

Date Shift Time 12-13 December, 2026 Paper II (Morning Shift) 09:30 AM to 12:00 PM 12-13 December, 2026 Paper I (Afternoon Shift) 02:30 PM to 05:00 PM

Steps to check CTET 2026 new exam date Candidates appearing for the CTET 2026 new exam can check the official notice and download the schedule PDF on the official website. Follow the steps below:

-Go to the official CTET website, ie ctet.nic.in

-Search for the notice on the new exam date on the homepage

-Click on the link, and the schedule PDF will open

-Read the PDF carefully and check all details

-Download and save the PDF for future

Rules and guidelines on examination day Candidates must follow the basic rules below on the day of their scheduled exam. These rules are set by the authorities to smooth the exam process for the candidates. Those appearing for the examination must carry all documents required to be eligible for the test.

Advertisement

-Carry the admit card and a valid photo identity proof.

-Reach the allotted exam centre at least 30 minutes before the reporting time.

-Follow the dress code.

-Follow the dos and don'ts and carry only items which are permitted as per the admit card.

-Keep mobile phones and other electronic devices switched off or leave them outside the exam hall.

CTET 2026 exam pattern CTET 2026 exam will be conducted for two levels, Paper 1 and Paper 2. Each paper will be based on the classes candidates want to teach. The exam pattern will be per the standard CTET format.

Check the details below.

Details Paper 1 Paper 2 Eligibility Classes 1 to 5 Classes 6 to 8 Number of questions 150 150 Total marks 150 150 Total duration 2.5 hours 2.5 hours Question type Multiple choice questions Multiple choice questions Negative marking No No

All candidates appearing for the upcoming CTET exam in December 2026 are advised to regularly check the official CTET portal for further updates. The admit card will be issued two days before the examination date. Further details and instructions will be available and shared on the official portal.

Advertisement

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.