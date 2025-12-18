Subscribe

CTET 2026 registration last date today: How to apply at ctet.nic.in before deadline — 10 simple steps here

CTET 2026 registration window closes today, 18 December. Applicants can apply online for the February 2026 exam at ctet.nic.in. The Central Teacher Eligibility Test is scheduled for 8 February. Read more for 10 simple steps to apply before deadline.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Updated18 Dec 2025, 10:02 AM IST
CTET 2026: Candidates seeking to appear in the national level exam must register before the application window closes on 18 December.
CTET 2026: Candidates seeking to appear in the national level exam must register before the application window closes on 18 December.(hemant mishra/mint)

CTET February 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to close CTET registration window today, that is 18 December. Interested applicants must apply online for the 21st edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) through the official website at ctet.nic.in before the deadline.

One of the most awaited national-level exams of the year will be conducted in twenty different languages in 132 cities across the country.

CTET February 2026: How to register

Aspiring candidates must follow the steps provided below to successfully apply for CTET February 2026 session before the deadline:

Step 1: Visit the official website at ctet.nic.in

Step 2: Navigate to “apply for CTET Feb2026” link available on the home page.

Step 3: A new page will open displaying three options – select “New Registration.”

Step 4: To proceed with the registration process, every applicant must read and download the information brochure carefully.

Step 5: The user will be directed to the CTET registration form.

Step 6: Provide the necessary details before verifying and clicking on the checkboxes.

Step 7: Click on submit and keep a record of the system-generated CTET application number for future reference.

Step 8: Upload scanned photograph and signature.

Step 9: To complete the application process, pay requisite examination fee by debit card, credit card or net banking.

Step 10: Take a printout of the acknowledgement slip for future reference.

CTET exam fee

It is important to note that the CTET February 2026 exam application fees for general category if applying for either Paper I or Paper II. For those applying for both papers, an application fee of 1,200 will be charged. Candidates belonging to the SC/ST category or differently abled persons, will have to pay 500 for either Paper I or Paper II, and 600 for both papers to register for the exam.

Full list of documents you will need to register for CTET

To register for CTET, following list of documents will be needed:

  • Valid Email ID
  • Mobile number
  • Photo ID proof - Aadhar/ PAN/ Passport/ Driving LicenceScanned Photograph and signature
  • Educational certificates of Class 10 and 12, Graduation, D.El.Ed/ B.Ed
  • Debit or credit card/ net banking/ UPI
  • Category certificate and PwD certificate, if applicable

CTET exam date and shift time

The CTET exam will be conducted on 8 February 2026 in two shifts. Paper 1 will be held in morning shift between 9:30 AM and 12:00 noon while the Paper 2 will be conducted in between 2:30 PM and 5:00 PM.

 
 
