CTET 2026 result out on ctet.nic.in: Here's a step-by-step guide on how to download and other details

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday announced the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2026 results for its 21st edition on the official website, ctet.nic.in.

The examination was held on February 7 and 8, while a re-exam for Paper 2 took place on March 1 at two centres in Bihar. The test was conducted in two shifts each day across nearly 140 cities nationwide.

How to download CTET 2026 Result? Go to the official website: ctet.nic.in 2. Move to candidate activity on the homepage.

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3. Tap on CTET Feb 2026 Result link

4. A login window will display on the screen

5. Mention the roll number in CTET login window

6. Press on submit tab

7. The result will display on the screen

Application Number/Roll Number, Date of Birth/Password and Security Pin are login credential required to download CTET result 2026.

CTET 2026 scorecard details Name of candidate, Roll number, Name of father and mother, photograph, category, paper, subject, language, exam qualification, marks in each subject are details mentioned on CTET scorecard.

Candidates must obtain at least 60% aggregate marks to qualify for the CTET exam. Those who score equal to or above the prescribed cutoff in CTET 2026 will be deemed to have passed the teacher eligibility test. The CTET 2026 results and certificates will be issued digitally via DigiLocker, and candidates will need to activate access as the scores have been announced.

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The provisional answer key was released on March 12, and candidates were allowed to raise objections until March 15. A fee of ₹1,000 per question was charged for challenging the answer key.

(This is a developing story. More to come)