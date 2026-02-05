CTET admit card 2026: How to download CBSE's Teacher Eligibility Test hall ticket from ctet.nic.in for February exam

CTET admit card 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education will release the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) admit card 2026 “two Days before the day of examination” as per the official notice. Since exam date is 7 and 8 February, it is likely that the hall ticket link will be activated on 5 February at the official website — ctet.nic.in.

How to download CTET admit card 2026 Once released, candidates can download the admit card by following the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CTET at ctet.nic.in.

Step 2: Select CTET Admit Card 2026 link available on the home page.

Step 3: The user will be directed to a new page where candidates need to enter login details.

Step 4: Click on submit to access admit card.

Step 5: Check and download CTET admit card. Keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

The CTET exam will be held in two shifts with first shift exam for Paper II starting at from 9:30 AM. The exam for Paper I will commence at 2:30 PM. Candidates are required to report to the exam centre two hours before the scheduled exam time. No individual will be permitted in the exam hall once the exam begins.

The candidates may download e-Admit Card from CTET official website and appear for the examination at the given Centre. In case of any discrepancy noticed in e-admit card regarding particulars of candidate, photograph and signature or any other information which is different from confirmation page, he/she may immediately contact CTET Unit for necessary corrections," official notification states.

CTET certificate is categorised as one of the eligibility criteria for appointment, it does “not confer a right on any person for Recruitment/Employment.”

Few days ago, the city intimation slip was released. Candidates can check exam date and city by clicking on “View Date & City for CTET Feb-2026” link available on the home page.

