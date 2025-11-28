CTET February 2026 session registration begins: How to apply, documents needed, last date — all you need to know

CTET registration begins: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has opened the registration portal for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) February 2026 session. The application window will close on 18 December.

The test designed to assess overall teacher's skill and knowledge of their concerned subject, will be conducted in 136 cities across India in offline mode. The 150-minute-long exam will be conducted in OMR based mode.

To access the CTET notification PDF click here.

Documents needed to register for CTET Following list of documents will be needed while filling the form:

Valid Email ID

Mobile number

Photo ID proof - Aadhar/ PAN/ Passport/ Driving Licence

Scanned Photograph and signature

Educational certificates of Class 10 and 12, Graduation, D.El.Ed/ B.Ed

Debit or credit card/ net banking/ UPI

Category certificate and PwD certificate, if applicable How to apply for CTET February 2026 session Candidates need to follow the below mentioned steps to successfully apply for CTET February 2026 session:

Step 1: Visit the official website ctet.nic.in and click on “apply for CTET Feb2026” link available on the home page.

Step 2: The user will be directed to a new page, displaying three options. Select “New Registration.”

Step 3: Read and download the information brochure carefully.

Step 4: Click on Proceed to get access to the CTET registration form.

Step 5: Provide the necessary details.

Step 6: Verify and click on the checkboxes given at the end of the page and click on submit.

Step 7: Keep a record of the system-generated CTET application number for future use.

Step 8: Complete the application process by uploading latest scanned photograph and signature

Step 9: Pay requisite examination fee by debit/credit card and net banking.

Step 10: Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.

What to do in case of erroneous information is added? The CTET notification states, “The candidate’s particulars cannot be changed/ edited once the examination fee has been submitted. However the facility of corrections in the particulars (except city of examination) may be made available on the portal during the specified period which will be notified on the website of CTET.”

The examination is scheduled for 8 February, and aspiring candidates must visit the official website at ctet.nic.in for more information.

CTET exam fee

Candidates belonging to the General or OBC category are required to pay a fee of Rs. 1,000 if applying for either Paper I or Paper II. If they are applying for both papers, the fee is Rs. 1,200. For candidates from the SC/ST category or differently abled persons, the fee is reduced to ₹500 for either Paper I or Paper II, and ₹600 fee is applicable if applying for both papers.