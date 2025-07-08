CTET Notification 2025: All you need to know about upcoming Central Teacher Eligibility Test

CTET notification 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon be releasing the CTET (Central Teacher Eligibility Test) 2025 notification and the application process will follow once the dates are out. After the CTET notification 2025 is published, candidates will be able to access the document at the official website — ctet.nic.in.

Advertisement

CTET exam date As per media reports, the CTET exam, which is held twice in a year, will tentatively be conducted in August 2025. The exact CTET exam date will be released soon at the official website. Last year the CTET exam was conducted on July 7 and December 14. The last public notice on the official website is CTET December 2024 result. Hence, the notification for 21st edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) exam in 2025 will be out in some time.

The CTET qualifying exam determines the eligibility of candidates seeking recruitment as primary teachers or elementary teachers in Central Government Schools such as KVS, NVS, and other schools that accept CTET scores during recruitment. “Qualifying the CTET would not confer a right on any person for Recruitment/Employment as it is only one of the eligibility criteria for appointment,” CTET July 2024 notification states.

Advertisement

CTET 2025 exam overview The National level qualifying exam consists of Paper-1 and Paper-2, the former for primary teachers and the later for elementary teachers. Usually conducted in two shifts on the same day, each of these exams are of 150 marks, consisting of 150 multiple choice questions. Although there is no negative marking, every correct response is awarded 1 mark.

“Candidates are advised to refer only authentic Text Books and syllabus suggested by NCTE for preparation in area of education For information on Syllabus, click on Information Bulletin,” the website states.

In the 150-minute examination, the Child Development and Pedagogy section will focus on “educational psychology of teaching and learning relevant to the age group of 6-11 years.”