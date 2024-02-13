CTET Result 2024 Live Updates: CBSE, CTET January result soon to be out; how to check, cut off marks and more
CTET Result 2024 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to declare the results of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) January 2024 examination on ctet.nic.in. Candidates can access their results using their application number and date of birth. The 18th CTET examination took place on January 21, with 3,418 exam centres, and the provisional answer key has already been published. Subsequently, the results, cut-off marks, and final answer keys will be released. The results and certificates for the CTET January 2024 exam will be out through DigiLocker. CBSE will create DigiLocker accounts for all candidates who appeared in the examination, and they will receive their login credentials via registered mobile numbers. A total of 26,93526 candidates were registered for the examination, with approximately 84% of them actually taking the test. Among the registered candidates, 9,58,193 applied for paper 1 (classes 1-5), while 17,35,333 registered for paper 2 (classes 6 to 8), according to Hindustan Times report.