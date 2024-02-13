CTET Result 2024 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to declare the results of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) January 2024 examination on ctet.nic.in. Candidates can access their results using their application number and date of birth. The 18th CTET examination took place on January 21, with 3,418 exam centres, and the provisional answer key has already been published. Subsequently, the results, cut-off marks, and final answer keys will be released. The results and certificates for the CTET January 2024 exam will be out through DigiLocker . CBSE will create DigiLocker accounts for all candidates who appeared in the examination, and they will receive their login credentials via registered mobile numbers. A total of 26,93526 candidates were registered for the examination, with approximately 84% of them actually taking the test. Among the registered candidates, 9,58,193 applied for paper 1 (classes 1-5), while 17,35,333 registered for paper 2 (classes 6 to 8), according to Hindustan Times report.

The CBSE will release the CTET cut-off for January 2024 concurrently with the result announcement. It's important to note that candidates meeting the category-specific cut-off marks will be deemed qualified. For general category candidates, the minimum qualifying percentage is 60%, with a passing score of 90 out of 150. OBC category candidates must achieve a minimum qualifying percentage of 55%, aiming for 82 out of 150 marks. Similarly, candidates from SC, ST, OBC, or PwD categories need to secure at least 55%, requiring a score of 82 out of 150 to qualify.

The CTET exam comprises two papers: Paper 1 and Paper 2. Paper 1 is designed for individuals aspiring to teach classes 1 to 5, while Paper 2 is intended for those aiming to teach classes 6 to 8. Both papers consist of multiple-choice questions (MCQs) covering subjects such as Mathematics, Environmental Studies, Child Development and Pedagogy, Languages I and II (selected from prescribed options), and Social Studies/Social Science. The CTET assessment evaluates candidates' knowledge, comprehension, and pedagogical skills in accordance with the standards established by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) and the Central Board of Secondary Education, the report added.

CTET Result 2024 Live: How to check results?

Go to the official website ctet.nic.in.

On the homepage, find and click on the "CTET 2024 result" link.

Enter your application number and date of birth to log in and submit.

The CTET 2024 result will appear on the screen.

Download the result page and take a printout for future reference.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!