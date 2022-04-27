CUET 2022: DU to hold 2nd webinar on reservation policy for UG admission

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The key points that will be covered include understanding reservation policies for SC/ST/OBC-NCL and EWS candidates, the registration process for such candidates and requirement of essential documents for registration to CUET.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI :
The Delhi University on Wednesday said that they will conduct a webinar on the reservation policies for admission to undergraduate courses under the Common University Entrance Test (CUET). The live link of webinar will be available on the youtube channel of Delhi University.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI :
The Delhi University on Wednesday said that they will conduct a webinar on the reservation policies for admission to undergraduate courses under the Common University Entrance Test (CUET). The live link of webinar will be available on the youtube channel of Delhi University.
The webinar aims to cover doubts about reservation policies and related aspects and will be attended by DU vice chancellor Yogesh Singh.
The webinar aims to cover doubts about reservation policies and related aspects and will be attended by DU vice chancellor Yogesh Singh.
The key points that will be covered for the second seminar on CUET 2022 include understanding reservation policies for SC/ST/OBC-NCL and EWS candidates, the registration process for such candidates and requirement of essential documents for registration to CUET.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
This is the second seminar that is being hosted by Delhi University to address queries related to undergraduate admissions. Students are advised to register for the webinar in advance through the official site of DU on du.ac.in.
DU registrar Vikas Gupta, dean admissions Haneet Gandhi and joint dean admission Professor Sanjeev Singh will also be present during the webinar.
Earlier this month, Singh had announced that the admissions to undergraduate courses will be held through the CUET that has been made mandatory for getting into 45 central varsities in the country.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Till last year, admission to the Delhi University was on the basis of cut-offs marks in Class 12 board exams.
The Delhi University has initiated various activities to help prospective students about CUET, including setting up a dedicated website.
A website to spread awareness about the CUET is already live and it has all relevant information related to admissions in a comprehensive and elaborate manner.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Moreover, video tutorials have been created to explain the registration process for CUET 2022.
These step-by-step videos guide candidates on creating a registration id, selecting various programs, procedures for choosing the subjects from Section I, II, and III of CUET 2022, uploading the required documents, and making the payment, the university said.
The registration for the CUET for undergraduate courses in 45 central universities commenced on April 6. The exam will be conducted in a computer-based test mode.