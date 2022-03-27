Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Education / CUET 2022: Students need not write multiple exams, says UGC chairman. Details here

CUET 2022: Students need not write multiple exams, says UGC chairman. Details here

Chairman of University Grants Commission (UGC), Prof. M. Jagadesh Kumar (Photo: ANI)
2 min read . 06:12 PM IST Livemint

  • Jagadesh Kumar informed that state Universities, private and deemed to be universities have been asked to use Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores for admissions in the Under Graduate (UG) programs

NEW DELHI : Chairman of University Grants Commission (UGC), Prof. M. Jagadesh Kumar has said that with CUET in place, students do not have to write multiple examinations. He furthered his statement by saying that aspiring candidates will also not have to exemplary marks to overcome the competition in the Class 12 Board examinations. 

NEW DELHI : Chairman of University Grants Commission (UGC), Prof. M. Jagadesh Kumar has said that with CUET in place, students do not have to write multiple examinations. He furthered his statement by saying that aspiring candidates will also not have to exemplary marks to overcome the competition in the Class 12 Board examinations. 

The Chairman stated, "We have written to the Vice-Chancellors, Directors, Principals of all State Universities, Private Universities, Deemed to be Universities and Colleges for using CUET scores for admissions in UG programs from the academic session 2022-23 in all UGC funded central universities in 13 Indian languages by the National Testing Agency (NTA)."

The Chairman stated, "We have written to the Vice-Chancellors, Directors, Principals of all State Universities, Private Universities, Deemed to be Universities and Colleges for using CUET scores for admissions in UG programs from the academic session 2022-23 in all UGC funded central universities in 13 Indian languages by the National Testing Agency (NTA)."

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Jagadesh Kumar informed that UGC had written to state Universities, private and deemed to be universities to use Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores for admissions in the Under Graduate (UG) programs

In the letter written to the state universities, the Chairman wrote, "Many State universities, deemed to be universities, private universities and other Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) in the country also use either marks of 12th Board or conduct entrance test for admission in UG programmes."

The letter added, "To save students from appearing in multiple entrance examinations, conducted on different dates, sometimes coinciding with each other, and to also provide equal opportunity to all students from different Boards, UGC invites and encourages all state universities, deemed to be universities, private universities and other HEIs to adopt and use CUET score from 2022-23 onwards for admission of students in their UG programs."

The NTA in its notice mentioned, "The CUET (UG) - 2022 will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) Mode and will be objective type with multiple-choice questions. The test will consist of four sections which are Section IA - 13 Languages, Section IB - 20 Languages, Section II - 27 Domain-specific Subjects, Section III - General Test The aspirants."

As per the NTA notice, the aspirants will be able to register for CUET examination online from 2 April, 2022.

The NTA also advises candidates to visit the NTA CUET (UG)-2022 official website (https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/), available from 2 April, 2022, for the latest updates regarding the Examination. 

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!