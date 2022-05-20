The National Testing agency (NTA) had declared the commencement of the registration process for the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUET) for Post Graduate Admission 2022. The process started on 19 May, 2022.

Interested candidates are advised to visit the official site of CUET on cuet.nta.nic.in for further updates.

According to the official notice, the last date to register for CUET PG 2022 is 18 June.

Please note the last date for successful transaction of fee through credit/ debit/ net banking/ UPI is till 19 June. The correction in particulars of application form on the website can be done from 20-22 June.

The CUET PG 2022 examination is slated to be conducted in two shifts. The first being from 10 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 5 pm. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NTA CUET.

Here is the direct link to register for CEUT PG 2022

CUET PG 2022: Here's how to apply

-Visit the official site of NTA CUET on cuet.nta.nic.in.

-Click on CUET PG 2022 link available on the home page.

-Enter the login details and click on submit.

-Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

-Once done click on submit.

-Your application has been submitted.

-Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.